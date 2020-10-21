The BTS x Fila “Voyager Collection” Launches Exclusively

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are back! After breaking a YouTube record with their clip Dynamite , and the cast of the Youth series on BTS has been revealed, the K-Pop group unveil a fashion collaboration this time around.

Which ? BTS x FILA . A collection of sportswear clothing and accessories to dress stylishly while being comfortable. The singers had already worked with the sports brand on several occasions. According to Regard News After the luxury street collab Fendi x FILA or even the Pokémon sneakers , the Italian brand has therefore joined forces with the South Korean group also called Bangtan Sonyeondan.

You can read the BTS x Fila news in detail on Regard News. We loved it very much.



