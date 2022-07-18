The BTS photo from Amazon’s Fallout TV show shows the key location of the game

The first image from the set of the Amazon Fallout TV series was published, which shows a prominent place from the games. The upcoming Fallout show, developed by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, is an adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name from Interplay Entertainment and Bethesda Game Studios. The plot of the series, like the game, unfolds in the post-apocalypse and depicts the consequences of a nuclear war that occurred in 2077 and destroyed the peaceful world that existed in the 1940s. The series will feature an ensemble cast that includes Walton Goggins (“The Hateful Eight”), Ella Pernell (“Yellow Jackets”), Xelia Mendes-Jones, Aaron Moten and “Twin Peaks” star Kyle McLachlan.

Fallout video games consist of four parts, the last of which is Fallout 4 2015. The franchise has also spawned several additional products, including Fallout: New Vegas 2010 and Fallout 76 2018. Throughout the successful passage of Fallout, the stories in the game unfold in the 21st-23rd centuries and have a background combining retro-futuristic elements with wasteland. The setting is reminiscent of Mad Max movies. This combination turned out to be a triumphant formula for Fallout games, and, apparently, the Amazon series will follow the same path.

Now the first photo of the Fallout series from Amazon, courtesy of the Fallout Films Twitter page, is being distributed online. The image shows a huge dilapidated supermarket called Super Duper Mart, which is a notable place from the 2008 Fallout 3 game. Near the supermarket there are also badly damaged cars with a retro atmosphere of the 1940s, which serves as a reference to the gaming atmosphere. post-apocalyptic art style. Take a look at the image below:

I suppose first to see the set for the Fallout series from Amazon 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8CNtCenyUt

— ☢️Fallout Films (@FilmsFallout) July 16, 2022

For those in the dark, Super Duper Mart is a supermarket chain that debuted in Fallout 3, and one of the first locations that players encounter in the game. Although the store also appears in Fallout 4, the Super Duper Mart version in the image above is very similar to the model shown as part of the Capital Wasteland setting in Fallout 3. The photo shows that the series will primarily be inspired by Fallout. 3 specifically. However, fans can only speculate about this until Amazon reveals additional details of the plot.

The announcement of the postponement of the Fallout live TV show first appeared in 2020 and drove passionate fans of the game into a frenzy, with many of them expressing their skepticism. However, the set image shown above should help them calm down a bit, as it promises that the series will be an authentic look at the wasteland setting from the games. Now that Fallout production has been confirmed to have begun, viewers can expect the series’ release window to be sometime in late 2023 or early 2024, given the scale of the sci-fi universe.