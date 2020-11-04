The brutal past of the character most impacted so far

Now the latest episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, “Madman Across the Water,” shows what happened to Elton on the day of the zombie apocalypse and the tragic disappearance of his father.

Isaac then places Elton in a safe box, telling him to shut up and wait there for him to return. Inside the box, Elton, who later develops claustrophobia, recites the planets as the undead knock on the doors outside.

Eventually, however, he hears members of the military cleaning up the museum and decides to emerge. However, when Elton heads down the hall, he finds his father shot dead in the head, sustained after the zombification.

Elton, as he later explains to Hope, internalized the lesson he learned from his father in an important way. At the end of the conversation, Hope sees a photo of Amelia and immediately recognizes her as the woman she killed, creating a potential conflict that could tear the group apart.

Many have lost their parents and other family members to the world of The Walking Dead. However, there is something particularly heartbreaking about Elton's loss, which came when he was just a kid.

In general, "Madman Across the Water" offers a lot of information about the trauma Elton suffered and how it influenced his character and relationships. But the reveal that Hope killed Amelia might be too much for Elton.




