The Brutal New X—Men Protocol is the Best Weapon against the Scarlet Witch

Warning! Spoilers for Immortal X-Men #2 below!

The Quiet Council of the X-Men has just demonstrated a new brutal strategy, and it may become the best weapon against the Scarlet Witch. While the mutants have recently forgiven the Scarlet Witch for her past crimes, it is possible that the people of Krakoa will find enemies again because of Wanda Maximoff. If Wanda tries to ban mutants again, she will probably find that she has undergone the same destructive procedure.

The action plan itself was born in Immortal X-Men #2. Written by Kieron Gillen and decorated with illustrations by Lukas Werneck, Selena does what she likes: uses magic, wreaks havoc and drinks something. Newly elected member of the Quiet Council, Hope Summers, decides to take matters into her own hands.

In a stunning display of ingenuity and skill: Hope borrows Magic’s stepped disks, teleports to London, and shoots Selena with an antimagic bullet during free fall, only to briefly resurrect the telepathically controlled Selena to undo her magic. Hope then kills Selena again. Hope’s truly stunning choreography and shocking determination save Krakoa and prove her worth as a new board member. And against whom else could this plan work perfectly? The Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff.

The Scarlet Witch, who was previously despised for her role in Decimation, has recently earned the great favor of Krakoa. For the latest issue of Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck’s book X-Men: The Test of Magneto, Wanda magically formed a Waiting Room as a solution to the problem of resurrecting mutants who died before Cerebro could create a copy of their consciousness. But hypothetically, what if the Scarlet Witch becomes a threat to the continued existence of the Waiting Room or Krakoa in general? A plan like Hope’s might be the perfect solution.

Imagine Summers’ new protocol: destroy the evil Scarlet Witch with an antimagic bullet Mysterium. Then let Wanda resurrect herself, which she obviously can do on Krakoa. Finally, while she is still adjusting, telepathically find out what a magical mutant like Illyana or Maddy Pryor can use to thwart the Scarlet Witch’s magical threats and get rid of Wanda if necessary. However, Magneto may have problems with the last part, so don’t let the rumors spread about his new digs on Arakko with the Brotherhood of Mutants. Let’s hope that the enmity between the X-Men and Wanda Maximoff has long been put to an end. But if it turns out that this is not the case for a long time, it seems that there is a (Hope) Summers protocol, perfect for dealing with the Scarlet Witch.