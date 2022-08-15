The Broncos have reportedly signed the veteran free agent

The Denver Broncos are ready to help at the linebacker position.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Broncos are going to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert. He is going to start in place of Jonas Griffith, who is currently beaten up.

Schobert played for the Steelers last season after they acquired him from the Jaguars. He started alongside Devin Bush and played in 16 of the team’s 17 games.

In those 16 games, Schubert made 112 tackles (70 solo), one forced fumble, one interception and six passes defended. In addition, it was his fifth consecutive season in which he recorded more than 100 rebounds.

Before he got to Pittsburgh, he spent one season in Jacksonville and four in Cleveland.

During his career, he made 661 ball selections (407 solo), 11 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, three fumble rebounds, 10 interceptions and 30 passes defended.