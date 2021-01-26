The broadcast of the ABC medical drama has been stopped

Grey’s Anatomy hasn’t aired any new episodes since December 2020. Unfortunately, that won’t change for several weeks as the show won’t return to screens until March 4, 2021.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in the middle of its winter hiatus. Fans are no strangers to annual vacations, but what makes this one significantly different from previous years is the length.

Usually Grey’s Anatomy returns at some point. However, that is clearly not the case this time. What makes it that much worse for fans is the fact that it comes after the show aired only six episodes.

The extended hiatus is necessary so that the show can stay on the air for the remainder of the television season. This delay will allow Grey’s Anatomy to run until the end of its season in May without having to face any interruptions.

However understandable it is, that doesn’t change the fact that December to March is still quite a long wait and could have a detrimental impact on Grey’s Anatomy viewership.

Grey’s Anatomy is still a rare network television giant, but its viewership ratings are on the decline. There is a chance that some viewers get tired of waiting and may not return after the long break.

Additionally, this extended hiatus also risks undermining the impact of one of the most intense cliffhangers in Grey’s Anatomy show history and disappointing devoted fans.

Of course, devoted fans of the show will once again see the resolution of that suspense, but naturally they’re not happy to wait as the Grey’s Anatomy story unfolds.