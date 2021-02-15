The Bridgertons chronicle: Regé-Jean Page really a couple

In The Chronicle of the Bridgertons on Netflix, the handsome Regé-Jean Page turned the heads of many fans. And yet, he would be in a relationship.

Everyone would like to experience a story like Daphne and Simon’s. In fact, fans are very attached to the characters in the Netflix series, and season 2 seems eagerly awaited.

And if there is one character that viewers are impatient to find, it’s Simon. And for good reason, the handsome Regé-Jean Page seduced everyone.

Moreover, some internet users even imagine living a great romance with the handsome brunette. And yet, the Netflix actor then seems in a relationship.

THE BRIDGERTON CHRONICLE (NETFLIX): REGÉ-JEAN PAGE AS A COUPLE IN LIFE?

The Chronicle of Bridgertons therefore made Regé-Jean Page a star. We must admit that the young man has everything going for him.

But then the Netflix actor broke the hearts of his fans. Indeed, it is displayed on the arms of his sweetheart.

And the chosen one of her heart is Emily Brown. They were then seen in the streets of London. Wrapped up in a navy blue coat, the young woman stood out with her green beanie.

This announcement then surprises the Web. Indeed, the actor’s celibacy delighted Netflix subscribers.

And yet, the pretty athlete and writer managed to capsize her heart. His athletic and creative side made the coveted handsome actor succumb.

Simon’s darling, however, had confided in his mischievous side. She said: “I managed to sneak a giant vase about three feet high into a club without anyone noticing. Maybe that’s what pleased the Netflix star.

So the rumor of a relationship with Phoebe Dynevor seems to have been forgotten. In fact, René-Jean Page explained, “All the sparks that flew from the wonderful scripts that were handed to us, and so I think the brilliant scripted material is more than enough. ”

Netflix fans would have preferred to witness a romance between the two heroes of the series. But hey, a turnaround can always take place.