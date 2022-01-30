The Bridgerton scene that was surprisingly difficult for Phoebe Dynevor to shoot

Season 1 of Netflix’s Bridgerton is a certified hit, and that’s due in no small part to the steamy romance between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page). Over the course of eight episodes, their fake relationship becomes an extremely real one, leading to all sorts of memorable scenes that might have been difficult to film.

However, in an interview, Dynevor revealed that the Bridgerton scene he had the most trouble shooting had nothing to do with her character’s intimate moments or even Daphne’s race to stop a duel. Instead, it was Daphne’s grand entrance into the ball where she flirts with Prince Friedrich (Freddie Stroma) that left the actress feeling down for the most relatable reason.

“One of the most difficult scenes for me was when Daphne comes downstairs to greet the prince and everyone at the ball turns to look at her,” the actress revealed.

“It was the most awkward scene ever and I just hated filming it, because I didn’t feel very safe that day. Watching it again, I see the opposite of how I felt.”

She may not have felt safe that day, but in the scene, Daphne exudes power as she walks down the stairs, pointedly ignoring Simon as he quietly rages in the corner. The moment is important to the heroine of the show, because it marks the beginning of her true coming into womanhood. And she talks about Dynevor’s talent that she was able to pull it off so perfectly despite what she felt at the time.

Given how many lush love scenes Bridgerton managed to squeeze into season 1, it might seem surprising that Dynevor didn’t single out one of them as the most difficult to film. But the actress has said in multiple interviews that she felt comfortable filming Daphne and Simon’s love scenes thanks to the show’s intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, and her co-star Ella Page.

Still, just because filming the scenes was easy doesn’t mean watching them with all of her family was a piece of cake. Dynevor revealed that she moved home during the lockdown and, as a result, she was with her family when Bridgerton landed on Netflix. And as she watched the show with her parents and grandparents, she made sure she had the remote at all times.

“I had to sit in front of the TV and fast-forward with the remote so I wouldn’t be so embarrassed.”

Dynevor may not always feel confident on stage, but whether it’s pulling off a difficult scene or keeping her grandparents from seeing Daphne and Simon’s honeymoon phase, it’s clear she’s always up for a challenge. .