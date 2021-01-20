The Bridgerton Chronicle: Scene Phoebe Dynevor hated

In an interview with Glamor, Phoebe Dynevor revealed her most hated scene in The Bridgertons Chronicle (Netflix)!

A few days ago, Netflix released the new series “The Bridgertons Chronicle”. And the least we can say is that it is a hit. On the other hand, there is one scene that Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne) hated doing.

In an interview with Glamor, Phoebe Dynevor (The Bridgertons Chronicle) made confidences. One of the most difficult scenes for me was when Daphne comes down the stairs to greet the prince “.

Phoebe Dynevor (The Bridgertons Chronicle) continued, “And everyone at the ball turn to look at her. It was actually the most uncomfortable scene ever. ”

The young woman also added: “I really hated filming her. Because I didn’t feel very confident that day. I woke up. And I just didn’t feel in control of my power or my strength ”.

PHOEBE DYNEVOR (THE CHRONICLE OF THE BRIDGERTON) LOVED DOING THE SEX SCENES

Phoebe Dynevor (The Bridgertons Chronicle) also revealed, “I had to let it look exactly the opposite of what I was feeling.” So her most hated scene has nothing to do with sex scenes.

On this subject, the young woman had confided that it was absolutely necessary to shoot these scenes. According to her, “It’s so important for the character journey to see these scenes.”

The Netflix comedian also said, “They’re not just there to be there. They are there to tell the story of Daphne’s sexual arousal and I think it is so important for her story in particular. ”

Finally, Phoebe Dynevor (The Bridgertons Chronicle) concluded, “I’m really proud of these scenes, honestly.” One thing is certain, fans are really looking forward to seeing the next seasons. Case to follow!