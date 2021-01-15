The Bridgerton Chronicle could well span eight seasons!

The Bridgertons Chronicle is a huge hit on Netflix. The showrunners hope to make at least eight seasons. Netflix recently released Season 1 of The Bridgertons. The series is hugely successful and fans could well have eight seasons. Please note, the article contains spoilers.

The Bridgertons Chronicle is not about to end. A few weeks ago, Netflix released the first season of Shonda Rhimes’ series online. The audience hooked up very quickly and everyone is looking forward to the rest of the series. However, for the moment, the channel has not confirmed anything at all.

As a reminder, the series is based on the novels of Julia Quinn and highlights London’s high society. We follow Daphne, a young woman who is of marriage age and wishes to have a love marriage. At a ball, Daphne meets Simon, the Duke of Hastings. So she quickly makes a deal with the handsome man.

In order to be more courted and desired, Daphne asks Simon to be closer to her for all to see. This way, everyone will think she is about to get engaged to him. For his part, the Duke can escape the ideals of society and have peace over a possible marriage.

Nevertheless, Daphne from The Chronicle of the Bridgertons quickly fell in love with Simon. Thus, the two characters end up getting married and the fans witnessed a very beautiful romance. Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page have a great chemistry and the public is asking for more!

THE BRIDGERTON CHRONICLE: EIGHT SEASONS ALREADY IN PREPARATION?

Season 1 of The Bridgerton Chronicle has only eight episodes and fans are hoping for a Season 2. The show is causing a stir and is one of the top most popular series. Something to make happy Shonda Rhimes, who made a risky bet with this series.

So, will Netflix be renewing the series in the coming months? This is what fans are wondering. Still, there is a good chance that the channel will offer a season 2 as well as other seasons. The showrunner has made some revelations on this subject and ensures that the series has good years ahead of it.

“I have a feeling the first season was mostly about the love story between Daphne and Simon. But, since this is a family of 8 children and there are 8 volumes, I would love if we could focus and really tell the life and love stories of all the Bridgerton siblings ”, a he said.

Thus, the other seasons of The Bridgertons should shine a little more light on Daphne’s siblings. Good news for the fans who adored Eloise, the girl who does not want to get married. You just have to wait to find out about Netflix’s plans.