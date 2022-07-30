The breakdown of the Lost Wild trailer

The presentation of Annapurna Interactive gave fans an idea of the various games currently being developed, however, one outstanding game was shown last — The Lost Wild. A survival horror game in which players must survive in a hostile land filled with dangerous dinosaurs and find a way to safety. Not only does The Lost Wild seem like a great idea, but the trailer depicts a visually stunning game that will test the player’s stealth. and improvisation. However, while there aren’t many details about the game, the trailer seems to highlight some of the themes and adventures that potential players are waiting for.

At first glance, The Lost Wild seems like a survival horror game in the Jurassic Park setting, where dinosaurs even resemble those seen in movies. This alone is a delight for many fans, as the design of these creatures, and the light and weather effects make them look especially intimidating, forcing players to either run the other way or hide in the grass nearby and hope that they will not be found. With this basic concept, The Lost Wild could be the next major survival horror game that players will enjoy.

A beautiful world full of dangers

The Lost Wild is a world filled with threats that players need to watch out for: from tall dinosaurs that are impossible to miss, to perhaps more secretive creatures that like to hunt. The trailer showed many dinosaurs that players will encounter, including those that seem harmless. However, the Annapurna Interactive trailer showed close encounters with carnivorous creatures that either hunt in packs or are large enough to survive on their own, and the player will have to find ways to survive.

While these dangers can make The Lost Wild a truly terrifying adventure, the world itself looks amazing with clear details of not only the creatures, but also the environment. The trailer showed how the main character moves through the jungle, and the foliage design, weather and lighting looked phenomenal and often added horror to the game. The beauty of the world’s design is something to appreciate, but it also remains a reminder that there are threats on every corner that players should worry about, which gives The Lost Wild a good first impression as an indie horror game.

Fire and tools

One of the biggest takeaways from The Lost Wild trailer was the fact that there was no combat; rather, players need to use stealth to hide from threats, and they will need to rely on non-lethal, and maybe even non-harmful means to scare off predators. Unlike games like Ark Survival, killing dinosaurs is not a player’s priority. However, with the help of fire and several tools such as flares, the game allows the player to keep predators at bay while they seek shelter.

This survival horror structure has a lot of potential in The Lost Wild, as different dinosaurs may react differently to the tools used to repel. While fire and flares can work on smaller predators that chase the player, it goes without saying that the larger dinosaurs of The Lost Wild will continue to hunt the player even with these tools at their disposal. This would make the game more challenging as players would need to identify the dinosaur before deciding to hide or scare it away.

Possible output

The trailer for The Lost Wild also touched somewhat on the main story of the game, showing glimpses of civilization on a seemingly untouched earth. The goal of The Lost Wild seems to be to escape from the forest by revealing the secrets of the artificial structures found inside. It’s eerily similar to Jurassic Park, where the buildings around the island were the only means to summon rescuers and hide, temporarily out of reach of the dinosaurs. Presumably, the game’s plot will force players to explore these structures and possibly find new tools, learning about dinosaurs and finding faster and safer ways to move through the forest. However, while nothing has been confirmed, these artificial structures remain mysterious.

One of the outstanding novelties of Annapurna’s interactive showcase, The Lost Wild promises a lot of thrills and fear. The world design shown in the trailer shows a beautiful world ready to explore and a variety of dinosaurs that will either try to kill the player or just add atmosphere. With a forest full of threats, secrets surrounding buildings, and a small number of tools at the player’s disposal, The Lost Wild looks like an exciting survival horror game.

The release of The Lost Wild for PC is scheduled for 2024.