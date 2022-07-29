The bravest secrets of TLC about the cast of season 9 of the TV series “Bride for 90 days”

While 90 Day Fiancé season 9 may not have been everyone’s favorite, TLC has revealed some big off-screen secrets about the cast members that have shocked fans. 90 Day Fiancé returned for season 9 on Sunday, April 17, and was met with disappointment. Fans were still reeling from the rollercoaster of a season that 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, such as a cast member being fired, nudes being leaked, or a woman who looked different in every photo that she posted.

While fans expected interesting yet entertaining circumstances to take place, 90 Day Fiancé season 9 turned out to be less than amusing. Fans saw couples revealing spoilers themselves, and it became clear that all seven of them were married and together, even before 90 Day Fiancé season 9 started airing. Jibri Bell and Miona Bell had the same surname, while Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer’s friend revealed they were husband and wife on the premiere day. Bilal Hazziez earned the title of the season’s villain due to the nasty prank he played on Shaeeda Sween, but something about the situation made it seem like she was in on it.

Emily Bieberly was a close second to being crowned the most-disliked cast member of 90 Day Fiancé season 9. Yve Arellano and Mohamed Abdelhamed, who are perhaps the most incompatible couple on the show, are also still together after their third engagement. Patrick Mendes and Thaís Ramone’s drama has been lackluster since their late entry on 90 Day Fiancé. Lastly, everything about Ariela Wienberg and Biniyam Shibre’s storyline, from her being jealous about his MMA partner to her ex-husband Leandro Fosque asking Ariela to take a pregnancy test, just screamed fake. Fans who follow 90 Day Fiancé on Twitter are aware of behind-the-scene details when episodes are airing. Some of the 90 Day Fiancé facts reposted by Reddit user u/tarasabo are so outlandish that fans wonder why they weren’t talked about during the season.

Ariela & Biniyam

According to the Twitter account, it seems that Ariela and Leandro still share a bank account even though they divorced in 2019. They also said that Biniyam’s coach thinks he has a 50/50 chance of building an MMA career. Despite his love for his career, Biniyam wants their son Aviel to become a doctor like Ariela’s father, not an MMA fighter. Biniyam wants to give Aviel a little sister and already has names picked out for her.

Patrick & Thaís

Patrick, a former weight lifting champion, is not all brawns but brains too. In fact, Patrick taught himself to read when he was four years old. He may have been married to his ex-wife in Las Vegas, but Patrick turned down Thaís’ offer when she suggested it. It’s now been revealed that Patrick’s biggest issue was the idea of getting married in jeans. Meanwhile, Thaís has admitted that she doesn’t like living with Patrick’s brother John because she can’t walk around in her underwear around the house.

Emily & Kobe

An interesting fact about Emily is when her mom asks her what she wants for Christmas, Emily usually tells her, “Nothing, I bought everything I want already!” which could explain why she bought herself an engagement ring. As for Kobe, he can speak four languages: English, Chinese, French, and Pidgin. Kobe’s also more scared of confronting Emily than he is of horses, says the Twitter account.

Jibri & Miona

Another unknown fact is that Brian and Mahala Bell, Jibri’s parents, sponsored Miona’s visa, and Brian is now worried about the legal implications if the couple gets divorced. However, Miona’s father also helped his daughter by giving her and Jibri a car as a gift. The most interesting fact about this 90 Day Fiancé season 9 couple is there’s a street named after Jibri’s grandmother to commemorate the impact she had on their local community.

Mohamed & Yve

As for Mohamed, he bought Yve’s wedding ring with gold that his mother and father gave him. He says that his favorite person to hang out with when he lived in Egypt was his mom. After two months of being in the U.S., Mohamed’s family was pressuring him to return to Egypt.

Bilal & Shaeeda

As for unknown facts about Bilal and Shaeeda, their secrets aren’t as shocking. For Bilal, he doesn’t like to wait at baggage claims or risk the airlines losing his luggage, so he only travels with carry-ons. An interesting fact about their prenup is Bilal would spare Shaeeda the burden of any financial debts he may have.

Kara & Guillermo

The final set of 90 Day Fiancé season 9 unknown facts is from Kara and Guillermo. The Twitter account revealed that Kara’s inspiration for her wedding hair included classic 1940’s hairstyles with rolls and plenty of curls. Guillermo felt truly comfortable with the salon once he learned that one of the stylists has family in Mexico and was able to easily speak to him in Spanish. Kara is usually the most confident person in a room but admits that her stomach was in knots as she walked down the aisle.

A few fans are even finding it hard to believe that these facts about the 90 Day Fiancé cast members could be true. But now that they know, perhaps opinions about some of them could change. Maybe the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 cast isn’t as boring as TLC portrayed them.