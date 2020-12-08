The Brand That Sold Its Bread-Shaped Bag For $ 1000

Italian fashion brand Moschino mocked the price of the handbag and bag with a baguette-shaped design. The company charges $ 1,017 for the bag with a 3D baguette bread coating.

We have seen many times before that very interesting and weird products are designed in the fashion world. However, companies in the fashion world manage to come up with products with even more interesting designs every time.

The design that surprised us this time came from Italy. One of the first countries to come to mind when it comes to fashion, a brand in Italy designed a bag in the form of baguette bread. The $ 1,017 price tag he put on this product was naturally mocked.

Designed by the Moschino brand, this bag is made from deep and has a three-dimensional baguette design embossed on it. The bag with the gold-plated Moschino logo is covered with brown lining on the inside and has a magnetic closure.

Of course, the product, which has such a design and price, could not get rid of being a mockery in social media. Some users likened this bag to a Subway sandwich, while others listed the products that should be put in between.

Also, Gucci, a company based in Italy, did not escape from being ridiculed at the beginning of this year. The company was ridiculed for selling worn tights for £ 145. You can access the store page of Moschino’s baguette bread design bag here.



