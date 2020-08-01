The Brain of Bitcoin Fraud on Twitter Caught

A person named Graham Ivan Clark, 17, who is thought to be the brain of scammers sharing Bitcoin through big followers like Bill Gates and Elon Musk, was caught on Twitter.

We’ve seen a Bitcoin scam that was held on Twitter in the past few weeks and targeted large followers. Scammers who took over very high-profile Twitter accounts like Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Apple, said they would pay $ 1000 to $ 2000 a bitcoin from here. People also sent Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that could not be followed, thinking that the accounts that made this sharing were very rich.

After this incident, the police started to look for the officers and eventually the first detention took place. Graham Ivan Clark, a 17-year-old resident in Tampa, Florida, was detained on the grounds that he was the brain of the Bitcoin attack on Twitter.

There are 30 different charges

There are 30 different charges for Clark at this point. While 17 of them were communication frauds, 10 of them were personal data frauds, there were also 1 organized fraud, 1 unauthorized access to electronic devices and 1 personal data fraud up to $ 100 thousand.

How Clark caught as a result of investigations by the FBI and the US Department of Justice is not yet known, but according to the statements, all attacks were carried out from the city of Tampa. Thanks to the security forces after Clark’s arrest, Twitter had to take measures that we had not seen before on the day of the attack.

The US Department of Justice said two more people were charged with the attacks. These names were announced as Mason Sheppard from the UK and Nima Fazeli from Florida. Clark will face 30 grave crimes, including organized fraud, identity theft, and hacking. Let’s say that he can be tried as an adult as required by law in Florida.



