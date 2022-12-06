THE BOYZ Rresented a Sentimental Music Video For The Special Single “All About You”

K-pop group THE BOYZ has released a special single and music video “All About You” in honor of the fifth anniversary of their debut.

On December 6, the 11-member group, which includes Sanyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Ju Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric, released their digital single “All About You” along with a music video. for the track. The song is dedicated to THE fifth year of THE BOYZ’s life together after the band debuted on the same day in 2017.

In a new visual representation, the boy band recalls the past with the help of polaroid photos and rustic-style videos shot with an old camera. Gathered in a cozy room filled with records and drinks, THE BOYZ raised a toast to the time spent together.

“You, my everything is all about you / If you feel the same as me, stay true / Everything from street lights to dancing starlight,” they sing in a sparkling mid-tempo pop number.

“All About You” marks their second domestic release in 2022 and comes four months after the release of THE BOYZ’s seventh mini-album “Be Aware” in August. This record was topped by the optimistic title track “Whisper”. Member Sunwoo co-wrote all six tracks, and his bandmates Jacob, Sangyeon, Hyunjae, New and Q wrote the lyrics for several B-sides.

