THE BOYZ LAUNCH MV FOR “THE STEALER”

The Boyz are back, having released the MV for their new main track “The Stealer”, from the new mini album entitled “CHASE”.

The Boyz release MV for “The Stealer”

“The Stealer” is a contemporary hip hop dance song with a catchy bass line and rhythmic drums. The song was composed by Coach & Seodo, Theo Lawrence and Yuki. The lyrics for the track were written by Kenzie and Sunwoo.

The most recent comeback of the male group was the song “REVEAL” belonging to The Boyz ‘first studio album, which has the same name.

However, before launching “The Stealer”, The Boyz participated in Mnet’s competition program, “Road to Kingdom”, from which they emerged as the big winners and with the possibility of advancing to the next “Kingdom” program that will take place soon .

The Boyz are an 11-member male group consisting of:

Sangyeon (the group leader);

Jacob;

Younghoon;

Hyunjae;

Juyeon;

Kevin;

New;

Q;

Juhaknyeon;

Sunwoo;

Eric.

The male group is managed by the company Cre.Ker Entertainment and made its official debut on December 6, 2017. The name of the official fandom for The Boyz is “THE B”.

In addition to The Boyz, the Cre.Ker Entertainment agency manages Gwon Hui Jun, who was a participant in Mnet’s survival program, “Produce X 101“.



