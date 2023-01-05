THE BOYZ are coming back next month!

On January 5, it became known that THE BOYS are preparing to release their first album in six months. In response, a representative of the agency THE BOYZ IST Entertainment shared: “[THE BOYZ] is currently preparing an album that is scheduled to be released in February.”

This is the first return of THE BOYZ in six months after the release of their seventh mini-album “BE AWARE” in August last year. The band also released a special single “All About You” last month.

The upcoming comeback will be much more meaningful for fans, as member Eric, who took a break last March, is due to join for a full comeback.