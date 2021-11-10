THE BOYZ Brings Home the Second Winning Trophy With ‘MAVERICK’ on ‘Show Champion’

The boy group THE BOYZ again added a victory trophy for their comeback song, titled ‘MAVERICK‘. On November 10, 2021, THE BOYZ and other idol groups will present their performance with their new song through MBC’s M Every music program, ‘Show Champion‘.

THE BOYZ with their latest song, ‘MAVERICK‘ managed to occupy the first position with a total score of 6377 points.

With this victory, THE BOYZ has managed to bag 2 winning trophies for the comeback song ‘MAVERICK‘ which was released on November 1, 2021.

Congratulations to THE BOYZ and the fans!