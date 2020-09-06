THE BOYZ Announces Their Comeback With ‘CHASE’

After revealing the new logo for this comeback, THE BOYZ came back by releasing a teaser as well as the name of the latest mini album.

On Monday (06/09) early morning KST, THE BOYZ released a teaser for its eleven members with a tantalizing and mysterious concept.

Besides, the boy group also announced that they will be releasing their fifth mini album “CHASE” on September 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST.

Through their social media accounts, THE BOYZ also included the hashtag “#CHASE #THE_STEALER,” which allegedly “The Stealer” will be the title track of the mini album.

Check out their teaser photos below.

 

