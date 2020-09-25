The Boys will win spin-off series on Amazon Prime Video

The Boys series, from Amazon Prime Video, will win a spin-off series very soon. The producers are already developing the derivative work focused on the faculty of superheroes. The project is being spearheaded by Craig Rosenberg, creator of the original series.

The success of Season 2 of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video meant that work started more quickly. It is worth remembering that the strategy of the streaming platform was to launch the episodes weekly instead of releasing the entire season at once, as is normally done.

Rosenberg is writing the pilot and will serve as executive producer and showrunner on the derived series. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, who are executive producers on The Boys, remain on the project in the same creative development position.

The new project will take place at the only college in the country made exclusively for young superheroes. For now, still without a defined title, the spin-off series is described as irreverent and intends to explore the life and conflicts of the youngest superheroes.

That way, you can expect an interesting competition between the characters to see who gets the best position among the heroes. We will see them all putting their moral limits to the test at all times, but, of course, with very good humor and deep criticism.

Remember that The Boys is based on the comics of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, being one of the most watched series on Amazon Prime Video. The cast features Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Kapon, Laz Alonso, Jessie Usher and Chace Crawford.



