The Boys’ Version of Infinity War Shows Why They Don’t Have Thanos

Warning! Spoilers for the comic The Boys and the streaming series below

While many Marvel and DC Comics heroes and villains were parodied in “Boys,” the Infinity War comic book version showed why there was never a satirical look at Thanos. In The Boys #22 from Dynamite Comics, it is revealed that a fatal incident forced numerous comics in the universe to be scrapped and rewritten, so the word “war” was removed, which eventually changed the “Infinity War of the Seven” to “The Infinity Debate”. “This meant the absence of a big villain, so as not to frighten the general public.

In the comic book series “Boys”, the incident that forever changed the “Seven” occurred in the September 11 version of history. In The Boys #21, a super team tries to rescue a hijacked plane, but the Homelander loses control and starts killing innocent people they were trying to protect. Ultimately, the actions of the Homelander would have led not only to the death of his comrade Supe, Mr. Marathon, but also to the crash of the plane on the Golden Gate Bridge, resulting in the deaths of thousands of people. With this incident, comics in the universe who told the public fake stories that made them idolize real Soups dramatically changed their stories, which explains why there was no “Infinity War” or a version of the villain Thanos in the series.

In “Boys #22” by Garth Ennis, Darik Robertson, Simon Bowland and Tony Avina, Hughie learns about the story of the Seven from “Legend”, the man who created comic book stores in the universe, which, in fact, served as propaganda for Supes. He says that after the plane crash, the “Seven” was forced to remain out of the public eye, as Victory Comics, the universal version of Marvel Comics, stopped publishing all its comics, simultaneously deleting, rewriting and changing stories so as not to mention this word. “the war.” It was a concerted attempt not to portray the heroes in a cruel light. As a result, their version of the Infinity Saga starring Thanos became the “Infinity Debate”, as the seven never had their own main villain.

Given that the Infinity Saga in the Boys’ universe has turned into a Debate about Infinity, this explains why they never had a parody version of the villain Thanos. Victory Comics didn’t want to draw attention to the deadly Seven incident, so the comics in the universe were changed to reflect that—potentially canceling any Thanos-level thread they would encounter in the stories.

With all that said, this does not mean that there is no version of Thanos in The Boys universe. But in the universal comics featuring the most incredible (and fictional) exploits of the Seven, the Infinity Debate took a much lighter approach than Marvel’s Infinity War comics, as they wanted to portray Soups in a non-lethal light. in a way that meant there was no parody of the villain Thanos.