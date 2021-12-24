The Boys: Tom Holland Turns Out To Be A Fan Of The Amazon Prime Video Series

The Boys: Everyone knows that The Boys is one of the great successes of Amazon Prime Video, having conquered millions of fans around the planet. Tom Holland, one of the main stars of hero movies, was revealed to be one of the lovers of the series inspired by the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The statement was made during an interview with Buzzfeed Celeb, which also functioned as a sort of quiz game. In addition to Holland, other stars of Spider-Man: No Return Home also participated, such as Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

The group talked about which comic book adaptation they would choose to watch on television at night. The options available were: The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones, the Batman movies by Christopher Nolan and the Spider-Man movies by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Holland made some honorable mentions but confirmed that he would be in the production of Amazon Prime Video. “Oh, I think out of all the franchises here, my favorite would be The Boys,” replied the British actor.

Holland’s speech was shared by The Boys‘ official Twitter page, which still wrote in the caption: “With great powers, must also come good taste”, making a play on the iconic phrase “With great powers comes great responsibilities”.