The Boys: They arrest and sentence the actor Anthony Starr for assaulting a young man in Spain

In the popular Amazon Prime Video series The Boys, Antony Starr’s Homelander is often seen dishing out his fair share of punches when he’s not frying people with his burning eyes. However, the actor himself is in trouble after receiving a 12-month suspended prison sentence in Spain.

The New Zealand-born actor is currently working in Europe with Guy Ritchie and was arrested on Wednesday morning March 2 following a reported disturbance outside an Alicante pub. However, he has only narrowly avoided an actual prison sentence after a speedy trial on Thursday after two nights in custody.

One of the conditions of his release was to pay 21-year-old Bathuel Araujo his compensation money within 72 hours, or he would face a prison sentence of almost a year. Araujo took two punches from Starr before the actor hit him in the face with a glass, leading the chef to need stitches on a gash next to his eye.

Araujo later told reporters that Starr was “very drunk” at the time of the assault, which appears to have come from a friend of the Spaniard who asked the actor’s partner to calm him down because he was “bothering.” Starr apparently launched the attack on him. After being kicked out of the pub, the fight continued outside, during which Araujo claimed the actor yelled:

“You don’t know who you messed with, you don’t know who I am and what you are. You’ve made the mistake of your life and I’m going to find you. I want to kill you.”

His suspended sentence is pretty standard, as most prison sentences of less than two years given to first-time offenders are usually suspended, and in Starr’s case it’s on the condition that he doesn’t reoffend. in the next two years and pay the compensation requested from Araujo within three days.

Starr is currently filming in the country for Guy Ritchie’s untitled new movie, which also stars Jake Gyllenhaal as an Army sergeant on his final tour of duty in Afghanistan. While season 3 of The Boys will be released very soon on the Amazon Prime Video platform.