The Boys: their registration will start in a month

The wait for season 3 of The Boys is closer to the end. That’s because actor Antony Starr, who plays the disturbing Homelander (in Portuguese, Captain Patria), confirmed the expectation that the recordings of the new season should begin within a month.

The series is one of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest original hits. The Boys is a creation of Eric Kripke (Supernatural) and is based on the eponymous comic book saga that was written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The recordings of season 3 of The Boys

Showrunner Eric Kripke stated, when the series was renewed in July 2020, that the start of recording would depend on the situation of covid-19 in Canada, but the expectation was to start filming in early 2021.

The idea was recently confirmed by Antony Starr. The actor said he did not know the exact start date for the recordings, but that they should start soon “within a month or so”.

Starr also said that since the recordings will take place during a pandemic and the Canadian winter, the first filming should be limited to indoors. Furthermore, the idea is that the cast of the series is not on the set all at the same time.

The Boys’ 3rd season still doesn’t have a release date. However, the show is expected to debut in the Amazon Prime Video catalog by the end of 2021.