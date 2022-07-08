The Boys star Didn’t Know She Was Auditioning for the role of Super

Warning: SPOILERS are waiting for the boys.

Claudia Dumit, the star of the TV series “Boys”, was an important aspect of her character, but she did not know that she was auditioning for the role of a superhero in the Prime Video series. Dumit is part of the ensemble of the superhero television series, which also includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Las Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Anthony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominic Mceligott, Chase Crawford and Jensen Ackles. “Boys” adapts the graphic novels of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson, in which superheroes exist and use their powers for corrupt purposes, and a group of titled vigilantes tries to put them under control and expose who they really are.

Dumit joined season 2 of “Boys” as Victoria “Vic” Neuman, a gender-altered version of the comic book character who works as a congressman and seeks to bring Vought to justice. Initially appearing as a potential ally of Butcher and the Boys, by the end of the season it was eventually revealed that Neuman was secretly a super with telekinetic abilities that allowed her to blow up a man’s head. Neuman’s relationship with the group became even more complicated in season 3 of “Boys,” when Huey started working for her and her secret began to be revealed, although the star behind the character didn’t quite know what she was getting into when she auditioned for the role.

During a conversation with TVLine about the finale of the third season, Claudia Dumit recalled her time with The Boys. Reflecting on her audition process for the show, Dumit recalled that not only was she skipped in the first season, but that she didn’t even know she was reading a super role in the second season. See what Dumit shared below:

“I had no idea Neuman was super until I got the script for the episode. So I played this progressive Democrat who is obsessed with destroying this evil corporation, and here I think she’s for people, and she’s kind of a hero, and actually she’s [super like] the rest. So I didn’t know until I got the script. It was definitely “what the fuck?” a moment that was followed by so much excitement because it’s perfect for this character. It was also great because I didn’t play a single mean moment. I played it with such purity, and I played it so sincerely, that when this twist really unfolds, it was real. It was real to the audience, and it was real to me as an actor. I really liked it. It was a very chaotic but funny surprise.”

The twist of the second season finale revealing that Neuman was a superhero was both exciting for the future of The Boys, as well as a major cliffhanger for fans of the series, as Huey began working for her in her campaign, leading many to wonder if he was going to be all right in season three. Fortunately, the audience breathed a sigh of relief, since not only was he still alive, but also that Huey had found out about Neuman’s secret and turned to the Butcher to try to bring her and Vaught down. The third season of “Boys” expanded Neuman’s backstory as the adopted daughter of Stan Edgar Giancarlo Esposito and her plans for the presidential campaign, as she makes an alliance with Homelander and forces him to kill running mate Robert Singer to become his vice president.

Considering how many secrets there are around the “Boys” and their stories, it is clear that Dumit did not know that she was auditioning for the role of a superhero in the Prime Video series. This initial lack of knowledge seems to have paid off for Dumit, as she not only landed the role of Neuman, but also received rave reviews for her performance and became an integral part of the show’s story moving forward. Viewers can revisit the last chapter of Neuman’s story with season 3 of “Boys,” which is now streaming in full on Prime Video.