The Boys: Season 3 will feature the Herogasm arc.

Through his official Twitter account, Eric Kripke, showrunner of The Boys, confirmed that the third season of the series will have the story Herogasm, quite famous in the comics.

Written by screenwriter Jessica Chou, Herogasm is expected to be the sixth episode of the production. “From the first day, everyone challenged me to do this episode. Challenge accepted!” Wrote Kripke, also marking the profiles of executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

Check out the full publication:

As is customary in The Boys, in the third season of the series we will see a great conflict set up close to the final episodes. Just like in comics, viewers can expect gigantic oddities from this episode.

In previous interviews, Kripke had reported that Amazon’s streaming had not censored any scenes from Season 2. It remains to be seen whether this will continue for the next episodes.

Herogasm: what to expect from season 3 of The Boys?

In Herogasm, instead of investigating a mystery about an alien enemy, supers go to a resort on an island of Vought to spend a few days of rest, with several perks, say, spicy.

In this place, everyone can literally indulge in the most absurd pleasures, with the right to intense orgies in the open. On this island, it is prohibited to ban, that is, drugs, alcohol and a lot of sex are released at any time.

However, Kripke has already announced that, in this episode, a specific sex scene seen in the comics will not happen, considering the dark issues of consent that this raises.

Certainly, many people will be a little uncomfortable with what they watch, but The Boys is a provocative series on extreme levels – a story like this is very much in keeping with the reality of the characters.

We will wait for more news of the 3rd season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.