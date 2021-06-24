The Boys: Season 3 Will Feature Actors From Dexter, Revenge and Nancy Drew

The Boys: Last Wednesday (23), the official Twitter profile of the series The Boys confirmed the inclusion of actors Sean Patrick Flanery, Miles Gaston Villanueva and Nick Wechsler in the cast of the 3rd season of the production. “Maybe having a few more supers around isn’t so bad,” he wrote, sharing the news reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Apparently, Sean Patrick Flanery, who was on Showtime’s Dexter, will play Gunpowder, while The CW’s Nancy Drew’s Miles Gaston Villanueva will play Supersonic, one of Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) ex-boyfriends.

Nick Wechsler, present in several episodes of Revenge and Chicago PD, will play Blue Hawk. Note that the new characters were created directly for the Amazon Prime Video series and do not appear in the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

With that, further speculation could arise about what new episodes of The Boys will present to viewers.

The first big name confirmed for the cast of season 3 was Jensen Ackles, who will arrive as Soldier Boy. The hero has not yet had many details released by the producers, beyond the actor’s look.

The Boys: Learn more about Season 3 of the series

In addition to Ackles, Flanery, Villanueva and Wechsler, the cast of the production also includes the appearances of Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, Tomer Kapon, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso and also Katia Winter, who in the 3rd season will be Little Nina.

Although the new episodes still don’t have a set release date on the streaming, Eric Kripke, the showrunner for the series, has been suggesting that minds could explode in the very first episode.

And even though plot details are sparse, it’s known that the heroes will have a break with Herogasm and Vought International will be able to run a competitive reality show featuring their heroes.

So stay tuned for all the news and be sure to check it out! Season 3 of The Boys is expected to be released later in 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.