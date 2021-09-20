The Boys: Season 3 Will Be The Best Ever, Says Karl Urban

The Boys: Through a shared post on Twitter this Friday (17), Amazon confirmed the end of recordings for the third season of The Boys. With that, the series officially goes into post-production state and should receive news soon.

The announcement was made through a backstage “wrap” video, in which the cast celebrates the closing of filming by wrapping a clapperboard and sending out fun messages in the style of their characters.

In the images, it is possible to observe that a good part of the cast that participated in the second season will return for the new episodes, with emphasis on Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), who will live the infamous Soldier Boy as a regular character.

In addition, the video brings an emblematic moment for the team, when Karl Urban (Billy Bruto) speaks to his colleagues thanking everyone for their efforts and stating that this “will be the best season so far”.

Season 3 of The Boys, produced by Eric Kripke and starring Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell, goes on without a set date. for premiere.