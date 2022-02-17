The Boys Season 3: Show Producer Reveals Major Plot Clues

While fans of The Boys are waiting for the month of June to enjoy the first episodes of season 3 of the show, the Vought International websites have been revealing interesting videos that reveal clues about what will happen in this installment. However, comments from showrunner Erick Kripke for a video that was posted have fans excited.

So far it has been revealed that season 3 of The Boys will adapt elements of the controversial episodes of the comic called Herogasm, in addition to that the participation of the star of the Supernatural series, Jensen Ackles, who will be in charge, has been confirmed for some time. to play Soldier Boy, a parody of Marvel’s Captain America.

However, at the beginning of this year 2022, the Amazon Prime Video platform announced that the first three episodes of season 3 of The Boys can be enjoyed from June 3, and then continue to enjoy the new episodes weekly, just as It has been done with previous deliveries.

But, so that the fans do not despair with the delay of season 3, the producers decided to make programs and social networks of the agencies of the series such as Vought News Network, where they have been sharing the latest news and videos that happen with the characters in the show’s universe.

On February 10, the Vought News Network website revealed a video showing Chuck E. Cheese’s own version of the show, a family owned pizzeria dubbed Buster Beaver’s. Then, showrunner Erick Kripke stepped in to retweet the restaurant’s commercial, where he claimed that this restaurant would be key to the plot of season 3 of The Boys. Check out the post below.

“I can exclusively reveal that #BusterBeaver and his Pizza Pals are crucial to the Season 3 story. I will not be taking any more questions at this time,” Kripke wrote in his post.

Fans were quick to ask how a fictional, family-friendly pizzeria will be presented in The Boys‘ twisted fictional universe, but it’s likely that whatever happens isn’t even remotely familiar or common to what all viewers are used to seeing. Because some rumors that the restaurant chain could belong to the Vought International corporation with something very sinister behind it.

Of course, there are still several months to go before the new season of The Boys finally airs on the Amazon Prime Video platform. It only remains to wait for its launch to enjoy the incredible stories that they will bring for this new installment.