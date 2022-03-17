The Boys Season 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Everything Known

The Amazon Prime Video series The Boys first premiered in 2019, with a refreshing take on superheroes that parody and humanize our favorite characters from the famous DC or Marvel franchises, but with slightly more realistic touches on as for society. So now that the show is set for Season 3, this is all that is known at the time of its release.

The Boys has aired two successful seasons so far. The upcoming third season is one of the most anticipated new seasons of television in recent memory, and fans around the world are eager to find out what season 3 is all about.

This third installment will follow the same pattern as the previous seasons. It will include a total of 8 episodes, and so far very little is known about them. However, so far the names of two episodes are known that provide a small idea of ​​what we will find next in the story. The first episode is called “Payback”. Eric Kripke announced it in October 2020 on his official Twitter account.

While Episode 6 was titled “Herogasm”. As the name suggests, it will be something that will push the limits of what is allowed to be shown on television. In fact, the creator of the Kripke show posted on Twitter, that people have challenged him to adapt it from day one.

The Boys season 3 release date

Season 3 of The Boys will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2022, with the first three episodes. The remaining episodes will be released weekly on the service until the end on July 8. So far there is no full trailer, but on March 12 the program released a small trailer that has excited many and that you can see below.

Cast

So far it has been confirmed that almost the entire cast of the first two seasons of The Boys will return again, however, there have been six new additions to the cast, five of them being Super: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Blue Hawk (Nick Weschler), and Gunpowder (Sean Patricio Flannery).

However, the character fans are most excited to meet is undoubtedly Jensen Ackles’ boy soldier. In the original comics, Soldier Boy is a parodied version of Captain America, whose backstory is shrouded in mystery. In 1944, he injected himself with the perfected formula of Compound V, and then killed German soldiers in a way that Marvel’s Steve Rogers definitely wouldn’t approve of.