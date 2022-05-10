The Boys Season 3: Photos confirm musical episode that the new installment will have

The most popular series on the Amazon Prime Video platform, The Boys, is preparing for the launch of its season 3 next month. However, some recent photos that have come to light have confirmed that the new installment will have a special musical episode, something that had not been announced at any time about the plans for this installment.

The Entertainment Weekly website shared a photo of Kimiko Miyashiro (played by Karen Fukuhara) and Serge/Frenchie (Tomer Capone) dancing in the third season of The Boys, which is why the stars came out to offer some statements about what is expected of this controversial chapter that will present the program.

During an interview for CBR, the actress Karen Fukuhara, was detailing and describing the experience of starring in a musical episode and more so if it is for the series The Boys, which assured that it will not be something normal that all viewers have seen in other programs. . She though she also pointed out that dancing was the most difficult part due to her inexperience.

While her co-star Tomer Capone also claimed that he is not specifically a very good dancer, so many viewers may be laughing at him for The Boys season 3 musical episode. In fact, she joked about the reality show “Dancing With the Stars” because what fans will see will have nothing to do with them compared to that show.

“In my private life, I love to move and express my rhythm, but I’m not sure you can call it dancing,” Capone said.

“But if it’s in the script, I’ll accept it and enjoy it.”

According to the information that has been revealed from The Boys season 3 musical episode, the scenes that viewers will see will be to try to fit the story of Frencie and Kimiko, which will explore what they did during the jump in time after of the second installment of the program.

It only remains to wait for the premiere of season 3 of The Boys on Friday, June 3, 2022, which will show 3 continuous episodes on the Amazon Prime Video platform. Then, a new chapter will arrive at the streaming giant every Friday, with a total of eight.