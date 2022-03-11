The Boys Season 3: New Billy Butcher Poster Hints He’ll Have Great Powers

The premiere of season 3 of The Boys is getting closer and the Amazon Prime Video platform does not want fans to lose the excitement, so it has been revealing for a few days the new posters of the new installment of the program . However, in the most recent of them you can see Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban) with a curious change.

Billy Butcher is the leader of the show’s titular group of vigilantes who fight to keep the world’s superheroes at bay, primarily the group known as The Seven. Popular and influential as celebrities and politicians, the Seven under the conglomerate Vought International have more than a few dirty secrets that Billy and his team are constantly working to uncover.

In the previous posters we mentioned to you in our previous The Boys note, Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) can be seen looking typically confused and sad in “Hughie Forever,” while Mother’s Milk’s (Laz Alonso) initials finally get a golden logo.

However, a first look at the new black and white poster features a close-up of Butcher with his eyes lighting up, something that has caught the attention of all fans of the show. While his glowing eyes aren’t the trademark blue of Compound V, there’s a golden fire burning within his gaze that suggests a crossover with the new liquid makes us eager to see what lies ahead. Check out the poster below.

“Soon, it will be time to level the playing field.”

As previously announced, season 3 of the successful series The Boys is expected to arrive on Friday, June 3 on the Amazon Prime Video platform, which means that a new trailer could be revealed very soon that would show part of the plot. which will be seen in the new installment.

As with the second season, this time we will see the return of stars Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit. Also, get ready for the arrival of Jensen Ackles, who takes on the role of the original Supe, Soldier Boy in season 3.