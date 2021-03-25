The Boys: Season 3 may not count on Stormfront

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, actress Aya Cash, who plays the villain Stormfront, from The Boys, revealed some details about the character’s course in the series. According to her, there is still a great deal of uncertainty related to the supremacist’s return in the 3rd season of Amazon Prime Video production.

“I am also curious as to whether she will return,” said the actress. “For now, I’m going to be on a new Fox series. My contract with Amazon was only one year, so who knows? Maybe they can do a CGI of my face, ”she joked.

However, it is worth mentioning that the new episodes of the series are currently being filmed and there was no mention of Stormfront’s participation. Thus, taking into account the termination of his contract, it is unlikely that the character will appear in season 3.

More information about The Boys season 3, on Amazon Prime Video

The filming of The Boys’ new season started in February, still with the problem of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, producers needed to plan everything in line with restrictive measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

For now, it is known that the Amazon Prime Video series will include the participation of actor Jensen Ackles in its 3rd season, in addition to a bizarre arc of comics, known as Herogasm. However, due to the little information provided by Aya Cash, Stormfront will probably not be in the new episodes.

Even if the character still exists in this universe of heroes, it may be that her return will happen at another time.

Let’s wait for more news!