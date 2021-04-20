The Boys: Season 3 may have competition between Vought heroes

The Boys: Expectations for Season 3 of The Boys remain quite high. In fact, an image from behind the scenes suggested the presentation of a plot in which the Vought heroes would participate in a televised competition.

Some fans believe that it is the way found by the writers for the introduction of Soldier Boy (played by Jensen Ackles), mainly because of reports involving a mansion located in Toronto that would be serving as a set of films for the third season.

At the site, a sign with the phrase “American Hero” would have been spotted as belonging to the production of the Amazon Prime Video series, confirming the hypothesis of a reality show in which the heroes will need to test their innumerable skills.

It is worth noting that although the character of Jensen Ackles has been known for some time, there is still little information about how he will fit into the narrative. The rumors about this new plot gained strength on the internet precisely because of this.

Season 3 of The Boys can satirize television competitions

Because it is The Boys, it is very likely that this competition between the heroes will act as a parody to several famous reality shows. The title American Hero, for example, refers directly to American Idol.

That way, it’s easy to imagine Vought International sponsoring a reality show built around aspiring superheroes trying to win a high-level contract with their company.

In this sense, Soldier Boy could act as one of the judges who give his opinion on the course of the participants in the competition. And, certainly, because they are heroes, physical challenges and even direct confrontations will be present.

The only certainty that viewers have so far is that all of this will be extremely fun to watch. So stay tuned for the next news!