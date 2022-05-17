The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in Amazon Prime Video Trailer

It’s been more than a year and a half since fans of the superhero series The Boys don’t watch new episodes on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. Thankfully, the long wait is over as the hit show will be back on viewers’ screens in the coming days as the streamer drops a sneak peek at what to expect from this new installment.

The Boys premiered in July 2019 and has since become one of the most successful action-fiction shows on television, returning with the most recent eight episodes through October 2020. Season 3 is now scheduled to debut. on June 3 on Amazon Prime Video with a bloody story as shown in the first promotional trailer.

Amazon Prime Video presented the full trailer for the next season of The Boys on Monday, and it’s as violent as expected. The video reveals that something is wrong with Homelander who seems to have lost his mind, as Starlight says. The character is still recovering from the events of season 2 and admits that he chose the wrong side.

In this new version, the Homelander from season 3 of The Boys feels emotional as he hopes that everyone knows the real ‘me’ of him, as he declares to the press. Obviously, there is a lot of drama in this part of the series’ history and what is revealed is that it is going to be crazier than ever.

Meanwhile, Hughie is navigating a very different life in The Boys season 3 official trailer, but he knows there’s more going on than meets the eye, propelling his story in an unexpected direction. Another of the most significant parts of the trailer is the debut of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

The Boys season 3 trailer features Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

The series is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke, who also serves as writer and executive producer for the show whose Season 3 synopsis reveals it’s been a lull year, and Homelander is subdued. Butcher works for the government, supervised by Hughie.

But both men long to turn this peace and tranquility to blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious Anti-Super weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war and chasing the legend of the first Super Hero: Soldier Boy.