The Boys season 3: filming will begin very soon!

To the delight of fans of the series, filming for season 3 of The Boys is about to begin! Antony Starr, the singer of Homelander in the huge hit series The Boys, has just announced very good news. Season 3 is getting ready and filming should start very soon!

The Boys is undoubtedly one of the best series of the moment. Some consider it the best!

As you probably know, this is therefore a dystopia in which superheroes, idealized by crowds, turn out to be real trash.

Hughie Campbell, Billy Butcher, Frenchie and Mother’s Milk then decided to overthrow this company and thus confront the supermen at the head of the latter.

As much to tell you that this is not an easy task. Ultra-resistant bodies, extraordinary physical abilities and powers worthy of the Avengers, superheroes seem invincible!

And yet … Available since July 26, 2019 on Amazon Prime Video, The Boys very quickly won over users of the platform.

A second season thus quickly saw the light of day. And to the delight of fans of the series, a 3ᵉ is already being prepared! Yes, you did hear it.

Antony Starr, the interpreter of the most powerful superhero, recently announced the imminent filming of the continuation of his character’s adventures.

THE BOYS ARRIVES FOR A 3 SEASON ON AMAZON PRIME!

Not long ago, the 45-year-old New Zealand actor spoke to Comic Book. During this discussion, he then made some very big revelations about the sequel to The Boys.

“We do not have a specific date yet, but in the not-so-distant future, in about a month,” he explained regarding the shooting of season 3.

Nevertheless, the current situation still worries the one who plays Homelander in the series: “I think that, because of the Covid, and because we are filming in winter, it will be a little difficult. This limits us to interiors at first ”.

But that’s not all ! The other actors cannot all arrive at the meeting point at the same time. It will thus be necessary to do with those who manage to move.

“So it’s a very phased arrival of the actors in the shooting schedule this season,” he adds. Still, Antony Starr couldn’t help but display his enthusiasm.

He was then in a hurry, to find the filming locations as soon as possible! He’ll be flying to Toronto from elsewhere in no time.

After 2 weeks of quarantine, he can then put on his costume and reincarnate the “Protector”. Season 3 of The Boys announces heavy!