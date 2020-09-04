The Boys season 2: the next episodes of the series

Finally, the 2nd season of The Boys is among us! This Friday (4), Amazon Prime Video made available in its streaming the first three episodes of the series of dysfunctional superheroes.

However, The Boys’ new season is scheduled to have eight episodes. That is, there are still five episodes scheduled to reach streaming. However, do not despair, as we will now tell when these chapters will be online!

After the premiere of the first three episodes of Season 2 of The Boys, the other five chapters will arrive each Friday until October 9, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

So we have five more weeks of brand new episodes of The Boys to watch online!

Ah! More good news, in case you didn’t know: The Boys’ 3rd season has already been confirmed. Do we endure more insanity?

Just waiting to know!



