The Boys: Season 2 Has Deleted Scene Released With Queen Maeve; look!

The Boys: Recently, through The Boys‘ official Twitter account, the producers released one of the deleted scenes from the 2nd season of the Amazon Prime Video superhero series. In the clip, you can watch a deep conversation between Queen Maeve (played by Dominique McElligott) and Stormfront (Aya Cash) about ethics.

“If there’s one thing you guys ask us for as much as the season 3 premiere, it’s to see more of Maeve. Here is a deleted scene with her, while you guys wait for news,” she posted.

You can check out the full sequence, subtitled in English, below!

If there's one thing you lads ask for just as much as S3, it's more Maeve. Here's a deleted scene with the latter while you wait for the former. pic.twitter.com/yDPfy5WzRx — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) January 28, 2022

Apparently, the scene would be part of episode 3, entitled “Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men” (Over the hill with the swords of a thousand men, in a literal translation). Morally contrasting, Maeve and Stormfront had their moment together when they decided to talk about a certain event at Vought International. While Maeve kept questioning everyone and everything, Stormfront followed through with her controversial opinions.

The context addresses the announcement of the manufacture of a new product by the company, while the recent Compound V scandal created a crisis to threaten its hegemony. In this way, many were curious to know what Vought was hiding under his hood, given that the heroes also began to raise some suspicion at that moment.