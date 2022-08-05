The boys prove that Jensen Ackles would make a Great Hawkeye

In many ways, it’s really hard to imagine anyone else playing Clint, the Avengers shooter, now that viewers have seen Jeremy Renner’s incredible performance of this subtle and versatile character. He’s become so iconic, and he still potentially has some exciting scenes with this challenging and rewarding role.

But the recent appearance of Jensen Ackles as a boy soldier in “Boys” reminded fans that Ackles once ran for the role of Hawkeye, and made fans everywhere wonder if he would have handled this character so brilliantly. Like Renner’s. Ackles is a very experienced and beloved actor, and he really resonated with fans all over the world. But is that enough to make him a hero, an Avenger?

Obviously, Jensen Ackles can play an American hero with all the trials and tribulations that have befallen him. As a member of the Avengers, Hawkeye is quite an important character and a member of society loved by millions in the MCU. However, fame also comes along with its problems, as it was shown in the “Civil War”, and various factions of support can form, and opinions can be divided in such a way that it has radical and disastrous consequences for all participants.

This is also a theme that has been explored in The Boys, both in relation to the rivalry between the Homelander and Starlight fan bases, and in Soldier Boy himself, in his memory as a cult American hero, and how this translates into his new identity in the modern world, which in some respects has moved away from the outdated, misogynistic, often racist pride and patriotism expressed in the days of his glory. Both Soldier and Hawkeye have to navigate complex scenarios and narratives, both in their group dynamics with the characters around them, and in public perception, which is a good sign that Jensen Ackles was more than suitable for this role.

It would also give the actor a unique opportunity to play a more versatile role than those with whom he was previously associated. The actor himself expressed some opinions about typing and the desire to “get away from macho”, too masculine roles that he demonstrated, those characters that fuel the perception of toxicity and misogyny. Now in previous roles there were definitely elements of more sensitive and comprehensive characters, for example, many fans of “Supernatural” claim that Dean Winchester is a very loving and caring person, very loyal, very moral and often very emotional. Especially as far as his family is concerned. Dean’s relationship is at the core of the character, mainly his relationship with his younger brother Sammy and with Mary’s mother.

Over the course of 15 seasons, there are many scenes where Dean cries, fights, hugs and gets close to others, experiences loss, grief and all the emotions that usually contradict the macho man presented on television. However, Dean also shows elements of deep aggression and anger, suppressing his feelings, refusing to ask for help and feeling that he is responsible for solving all the problems in the world, instead of trusting friends and relying on them for help.

The soldier boy is the extreme embodiment of this, and he has a very strong opinion about what it means to be a man, what it means to be an American, and he accepts or even tolerates everything that goes beyond his limited worldview in a very limited way. With one exception: his amazing paternal instincts. The key theme of the entire series is his desire to have his own sons, to be able to raise them and watch them grow. Although it still comes from a very toxic place and would not be a very holistic approach to parenting, but it is one of the very few more sensitive sides of the boy soldier.

Jensen Ackles’ ability to play the rhythms of the versatile and more emotional aspects of these roles shows that he would have done a great job with a much kinder, open and, most importantly, family-oriented Hawkeye personality. The recent Disney+ series focuses on Hawkeye’s mission to get home in time to be with his family for Christmas, which is often deflected or waylaid by his desire to protect and take care of Kate, a young girl who has been emulating his skills and abilities ever since. She saw him defeat the aliens in the first Avengers movie in New York. Love and family are clearly very important to Hawkeye, a trait he shares with Dean Winchester, but in a much more emotionally open and vulnerable way. develop.