The Boys: Pictures from the set introduce girls with guns

The production of the 3rd season of The Boys is taking place in Canada and the latest behind-the-scenes photos show that the next episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s success will be very timely.

Last Saturday night, showrunner Eric Kripke shared some photos of what appears to be a weapons convention in a place where Vought International has a very relevant presence.

The banners that appear in Kripke’s photos show advertisements for “GalGear”, a brand of pink weapon clothing and accessories. In another photo, a rifle can be seen in pink camouflage. Another one also makes a play on the song “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, by Cindy Lauper.

Check out the images.

The Boys: learn more details about the third season of the Amazon series

The more specific details about the third season of The Boys have been kept under lock and key, with the exception of the arrival of Jensen Ackles’ character, Soldier Boy, into the universe of the series.

Regarding the villain, Kripke said: “If anyone is expecting the Ackles character to be nice, they will be disappointed. In the comics, he is a bit flustered, […] but he has an ego and ambition, which only seems different because he is from a different time. ”

The showrunner added by saying that when the character was being written on the show, he made it possible for Vought’s story to be deepened, since the hero has been involved with the company for decades.

The introduction of Soldier Boy brings together Ackles and Kripke, two creative minds who worked together on Supernatural.

The first two seasons of The Boys are available on Amazon Prime Video, while the 3rd has no official release date yet. So, keep an eye out to not miss any news!