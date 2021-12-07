The Boys: New video Reveals Blue Hawk Hero’s First Appearance

The Boys: Amazon Prime Video released this Tuesday (7) the new episode of the fictional news “Seven on 7”, recalling some past events of The Boys and showing a first look at the hero Blue Hawk, who will make his debut in the third season of the series.

Presented by reporter Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), the unpublished chapter of “Seven on 7”, edited in honor of Christmas, features seven curious stories involving theories about Vought International, such as the leak of the video with the sexual mutilation of Gecko (David William Thompson), the LGBTQIA+ pride campaign inspired by Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and the launch of a bulletproof backpack by Black Noir.

However, the big news in the video is the introduction of Blue Hawk, played by actor Nick Wechsler (Revenge, Roswell Archive), who will use a kind of aerial pilot suit and wield a truncheon.

So far, there are no further details about the possibility of the character being part of The Seven, but it is already possible to see that he will be a patriotic hero who will stamp the “4 Freedom” brand, focused on the development of “premium American-made products”.

Check out the video and the full image of Blue Hawk’s look below:

Joining Wechsler, debuting stars Laurie Holden (The Scarlet Countess), Miles Gaston Villanueva (Supersonic), Sean Patrick Flanery (Powder) and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) are also confirmed for the third season.

The Boys returns with new episodes in 2022, with no official date yet announced.