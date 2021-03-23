The Boys: new cast members in the spin-off series

Recently, Amazon Prime Video announced new members to the cast of The Boys spin-off series. Aimee Carrero, Maddie Phillips and Shane Paul Mcghie will join Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway in the production focused on the university of the heroes.

It is not yet known exactly who the characters of all these interpreters will be, but we can already say that expectations are high.

Aimee Carrero was well known for her appearances in Young & Hungry, Blindspot, The Village, as well as having her voice lent to the protagonists of Elena of Avalor and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

Meanwhile, Maddie Phillips has been cast in several films aimed at children and teenagers. However, his most prominent role came in Netflix’s Teenage Bounty Hunters series. Shane Paul Mcghie is best known for the series Greenleaf, Deputy and Unbelievable.

So far, the project has not had its official title released. But, it seems, the work continues in advanced development with the production team.

The Boys: spin-off series will show students’ routine at a university full of superheroes

For now, there are few details released about the series derived from The Boys. Based on the original comics written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the production of Amazon Prime Video is one of the biggest successes of the streaming platform and is currently headed for season 3.

The producers of the project have already stated, in some previous interviews, that the new series will be quite bold and will have a lot of action throughout the exhibition of its episodes.

One of the most anticipated factors among fans is how the university run by Vought International will relate to some of the main events seen in the original series.

Let’s wait for more news!