The Boys: Jessie T. Usher, 2. sezondaki A-Train

In a recent interview with the ComicBook portal, actor Jessie T. Usher, interpreter of A-Train in the series The Boys, from Amazon Prime Video, commented on the direction of his character during the 2nd season of production.

The Boys returned with three new episodes on September 4 and now promises to bring interesting conflicts to the public weekly, always on Fridays. According to the actor, the friendly relationship between A-Train and Starlight (played by Erin Moriarty) is essential for the growth of both.

“The two characters need something from each other,” he argued. Jessie T. Usher also pointed out that the two also have advantages (over each other) and that this could be a reason for blackmail in future plots presented in the series.

During season 1, the audience can see a little more about how Starlight and A-Train created mutual dependence. The hero’s interpreter, however, believes that there are still many discoveries to be made by the public about the two. “They will be answered in season 2,” he said.

The Boys has been quite successful on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform. The rather tense development between the characters is one of their strengths and promises to continue during this new wave of episodes.

In addition to Jessie T. Usher and Erin Moriarty, the cast of The Boys also features Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Antony Starr, Aya Cash and Simon Pegg.



