The Boys: Jensen Ackles Posts Training Video on Social Media

The Boys: Actor Jensen Ackles posted a video on his official Instagram profile, in which he appears working out to get in good shape and play the infamous Soldier Boy in Season 3 of The Boys. The filming of new episodes of the series has been taking place since February and there is still little information about the character of Ackles.

While lifting his weights, the actor also shows off his new look for the Soldier Boy characterization, which is comprised of longer hair and a large beard.

In the caption, Dean Winchester’s interpreter of Supernatural revealed that he was beginning to understand the daily struggle of superheroes. “Maybe I’m too old to do all of this,” he wrote, also ticking the profiles of Grant Gustin and Stephen Amell, who have played Barry Allen the Flash and Oliver Queen the Green Arrow, respectively.

The Boys: Season 3 of the series promises to surprise viewers

Despite the little information disclosed about Jensen Ackles’ new character, it is noteworthy that Eric Kripke, creator and showrunner of Supernatural, will be working with the actor once again and promises to surprise the public.

In fact, great friendships were formed on the film set of The CW series, as Jared Padalecki, who played his brother over fifteen seasons, has already stated that he would like Ackles to make a cameo in the drama Walker, which he stars.

In addition to Kripke, The Boys executive production team includes Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, adapting the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The 3rd season has not yet had its release date announced by Amazon Prime Video, but it seems that it should reach streaming in 2021.

With the success of the production, a spin-off series was commissioned, focusing on a university with Vough International’s new superheroes. Aimee Carrero, Maddie Phillips, Shane Paul Mcghie, Jaz Sinclair and Lizze Broadway are some of the names already cast.

If you are a fan of The Boys, stay tuned for all the news!