The Boys: Jensen Ackles Looks Different in CastPhotos

The Boys: It seems that Jensen Ackles is getting along with the cast of The Boys. Karl Urban and Jack Quaid shared photos alongside the actor behind the scenes of the series’ third season.

In Urban’s caption, he celebrates the arrival of Ackles and states that they are already in the middle of the recordings. Quaid, on the other hand, makes a little joke and asks the newbie to stop yelling at him.

The Boys: who will Jensen Ackles play in the series?

The Supernatural actor will be the Soldier Boy. In the comics, the character is a super soldier and always has his shield in hand, an image very similar to that of Marvel’s Captain America.

The fact that Ackles is recording the series with a longer beard shows that his characterization will be slightly different from that of Garth Ennis’ comic book.

According to showrunner on the show, Eric Kripke, Soldier Boy is the first superhero. However, this does not mean that he will be a nice guy. Kripke also added that the character will be an important part of Vought’s story.

Keith Urban describes Season 3 as a “next level of diabolical”, which is a feat for a series that has already shot down planes, smashed dolphins and exploded several heads simultaneously. Laz Alonso also revealed that the new season has already used three times more fake blood than in the 2nd year.

Launched in 2019, The Boys accompanies a group of vigilantes who try to end a corrupt team of superheroes. Still in the recording phase, the new episodes of the series should not reach Amazon Prime Video until the end of 2021.