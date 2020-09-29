The Boys: Jensen Ackles character will have changes

Season 3 of The Boys, from Amazon Prime Video, will make some significant changes to the hero Soldier Boy. The character will be played by Jensen Ackles, Dean of Supernatural.

According to the information found on The Illuminerdi website, there will be a divergence from the comics regarding the persona of the Soldier Boy. In the original story, by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, several people have assumed the hero’s identity since the Second World War. However, for the series, only the character of Jensen Ackles will do it. That is, he is the only Soldier Boy.

According to what is already known about this arc of the 3rd season of The Boys, the character will also be looking to become a celebrity and movie star. Although many people believe that Soldier Boy died during a mission, the truth will be revealed, little by little, during the next season of the series.

In addition to this novelty, there is also the arrival of a new hero who was already a boyfriend of Starlight (played by Erin Moriarty). Supersonic was part of the Superhero Pageant Circuit when it met Starlight and the two developed a relationship.

However, all of this seems to arrive in the series to generate a possible love conflict involving Starlight and Hughie (Jack Quaid).

It is worth remembering that, with the success of the first two seasons of The Boys, a spin-off on the faculty of superheroes has already started to be developed on Amazon Prime Video. The audience figures for Season 2 of The Boys revealed, even, that the series has been the most viewed of streaming so far.

The cast includes Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Chace Crawford, Anthony Starr and Aya Cash, who arrived during the episodes of Season 2 as Stormfront.

The final episode of Season 2 of The Boys is scheduled to be released on October 9 through Amazon Prime Video.



