The Boys: Jensen Ackles Appears Almost Unrecognizable For Season 3

The Boys: By sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of The Boys‘ 3rd season on his official Instagram profile, Jensen Ackles came up with a new look. To live the Soldier Boy in the Amazon Prime Video series, the actor let his hair and beard grow.

With the image, in which Ankles appears pointing to a sign with the name of his character in what appears to be his dressing room, the actor even joked with fans of the series when writing that it was just another day in his new office.

Dean Winchester’s Supernatural interpreter is just one of the new additions that the series led by Eric Kripke will have in its 3rd season. The details of the production are being kept secret, but some speculation has suggested the presence of some interesting elements in the plot.

The character of Jensen Ackles, for example, is still a great mystery in The Boys, considering that it is not known exactly how he will be inserted in this universe of heroes. Apparently, he will appear on the probable reality show that Voight International will promote in the narrative.

The Boys: expectations are high for season 3 premiere on Amazon Prime Video

The filming of the new episodes of The Boys began to unfold in early February, with several cast members talking about returning to practical work on social media.

The audience is very anxious for new information from the series, considering that the 2nd season ended in an extremely intriguing way.

It is worth mentioning that, in the original comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Soldier Boy fought in World War II, becoming a celebrity and also one of the pillars of American culture since his emergence in this narrative universe.

The Boys‘ 3rd season has yet to have a release date released by the producers. However, recent reports have shown that the debut episode is being called “Payback”. What will happen?

Don’t miss out! New information about The Boys is expected to be released soon.