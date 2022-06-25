The Boys: Homelander’s Biggest Obsession Gets Comic Treatment In New Art

Warning! Spoilers for the comic The Boys and the streaming series below

One of Homelander’s strangest obsessions gets a comic book interpretation, as Russ Brown, one of The Boys’ main artists, brings Supes’ love to milk in a creepy new art. In the image, Brown takes his look at Anthony Starr’s version of Homelander from the Amazon adaptation of the comic book series he was working on. The result is an image that reflects the character’s bizarre nature and his strange obsession.

The Homelander is one of the most difficult villains driven by selfishness in the streaming series “Boys,” where Anthony Starr’s portrayal of Soup earned praise for bringing to life an absolutely terrifying character. However, the version of the Homelander comic created by Garth Ennis and Daric Robertson was very different from the film adaptation. Due to the lack of romance in the comics, the presence of a clone specifically created to kill him, and significant changes in his origin, the two versions of Homelander have significant differences. However, one of the key changes in the character of the series was the Homelander’s obsession with breast milk, which was an incredibly strange (but effective way) to show the fetish of infantilization of the villain. Now this obsession gets a comic book interpretation.

Artist Russ Brown, who worked on 25 issues of Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson’s comic book series “Boys,” shared his view on the Homelander’s obsession with milk. The creepy image shows Anthony Starr’s version of a Soup drinking milk from a bottle with his tongue sticking out as the liquid spills onto his face. Homelander’s art is done in Brown’s style, despite the fact that in the comics the character has never had an obsession with milk, as this strange character trait was created for the streaming series The Boys.

The sketch on the blank cover of The Boys is the latest image from Braun, showing a live version of Homelander’s creepy nature hiding behind his incredible abilities. Earlier this month, the artist captured what makes Anthony Starr’s Homelander terrifying with another piece. However, Brown’s take on the Homelander’s strange dairy obsession is an even more perverse take on the hero from the artist The Boys.

Despite his extraordinary abilities and menacing presence, the sight of a Homelander drinking milk, whether from a bottle or straight from the source, remains extremely disturbing. An adult man with such power, behaving like a child, is deeply confused. However, with a new comic book from Russ Brown, his unusual obsession takes on a new look, which does not make him any less strange. But what makes Homelander so exciting is that it marches to the beat of its own drum, which unfortunately includes the odd obsession in The Boys.