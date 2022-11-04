The Boys Have Reportedly Added DC and a Marvel Vet for the college spin-off

A DC and Marvel veteran is heading to college for superheroes.

The Boys universe is preparing to expand on Amazon Prime after the obscene animated series The Boys: Devilical. The Gen V college spin-off already has an exciting cast, and now the Marvel and DC star is reportedly joining them.

One Take News reported that Clancy Brown has been invited to an undisclosed role in an upcoming streaming spin-off. It is unknown how many episodes Brown will appear in, but according to sources, he will appear in at least one episode.

Judging by Clancy Brown’s previous roles, his role in Generation V definitely deserves attention. The prolific actor was part of the cast of Green Lantern and played more than one character in the MCU. He played Ray Schoonover in Daredevil and The Punisher, and also voiced Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok. So he definitely has a lot of experience working in superhero franchises, and this is only a small part of his work as an actor.

It’s hard to predict what role Brown will play in Generation V, as he may play a college professor or a mentor of sorts for young superheroes. Although, perhaps, he could continue to play villains. But hopefully more information about his role will be announced soon, but since Gen V will not premiere until 2023, it may take some time.

Gen V has been in development for some time and tells about the lives of young superheroes in college, facing everything hormonal young people struggle with, besides having abilities. Since The Boys are as obscene as ever, Gen V will follow in their footsteps and will probably include some very hardcore scenes, but without them it’s not The Boys, so it’s not surprising.

As for the rest of the Generation V cast, the star of Sabrina’s Chilling Adventures, Jazz Sinclair, is one of the main characters, along with Patrick Schwarzenegger, whose father had a funny reaction after he got the role. Gen V will also feature Chance Perdomo, Lizz Broadway, Sean Patrick Thomas, Maddy Phillips, Marco Pigossi, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Shelly Conn. So if the rumors are true, Clancy Brown will definitely join a group of talented people. for what, apparently, could be a pretty big series.

Meanwhile, season 4 of “Boys” is getting pretty big too. Jeffrey Dean Morgan is joining the show for the upcoming season, bringing another “Supernatural” reunion to the Amazon series, and he had a pretty fitting reaction from Negan. It will be interesting to see what the season will consist of and how it can be related to Gen V, since the spin-off will become part of The Boys universe.

