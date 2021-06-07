The Boys: First Images Of Jensen Ackles As Soldier Boy

The Boys: This Monday (7), Amazon Prime Video released the first official images of Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, in the series The Boys. Although part of the look had already been released by the actor himself, the images reveal the complete outfit. Previously, Ackles had only posted a photo of his shield and the announcement that the characterization would be unveiled today.

More details on Soldier Boy from The Boys

Jensen Ackles’ character is the leader of a group of heroes that rival the Seven, called Payback. He is a parody of Captain America and fought in World War II against the Nazis. In the comics, the idea of ​​keeping the Avenger Squadron alongside the American soldiers was his. However, the decision resulted in the death of much of the army.

Therefore, the character is seen as a coward and someone who is easy to take advantage of. So far, it is not known whether these characteristics will be maintained in the adaptation for the series.

According to Eric Kripke, The Boys showrunner, Soldier Boy will be known for his swear words and rivalry with Captain Homeland, played by Anthony Starr. So far, the season 3 premiere has yet to be released, but it is expected to be released by the end of 2021.

In addition to joining the series’ cast, Jensen Ackles is primarily known for playing Dean Winchester in Supernatural. The show’s cast also includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Kapon, Karen Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Erin Moriarty. The first two seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video.

